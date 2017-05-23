Daily Boost of Positivity

Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
May 23, 2017

Improvement is achieved more often by evolution, rather than revolution. Incremental steps can be much more significant than dramatic leaps when it comes to improving ourselves and the world around us. Problems exist and always will. It is a sales professional's responsibility to identify them and find as many opportunities as possible to improve them. Sometimes the most effective opportunities are the small ones. Don't be discouraged by slow progress. Constant revision and minor improvements ultimately have a big impact.
