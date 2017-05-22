Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Personal Selling PowerTM

Daily Boost of Positivity

Accountability   May 22, 2017

The conditions necessary to foster personal accountability in the workplace are similar to those needed in a family or classroom: Develop a climate of trust, openness, good humor, and respect; then, with honesty and respect, inspect what you expect. Make sure that subordinates know you hold yourself to the same standards of ethics and diligence that you expect from them. It may be easier said than done. Openness and clarity of mind will be required. This stresses both you and the system, but courageous individuals manage to tread these waters every day.
