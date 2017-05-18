Daily Boost of Positivity

Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
In times of great financial success, people confuse capital gains with brains. In times of economic slowdown, people deceive others because they are unable to admit that managers – even those at the top – are vulnerable. They rigidly cling to the illusion that they can singlehandedly change the world. A boom makes average performers look brilliant; a recession can make people who took credit for easy pickings look like fools. No matter what state the economy is in, the secret to success is to appraise reality objectively.
