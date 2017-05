One of the main goals of almost any salesperson is to create more happy customers. The logic is compelling. Since happy customers will give us more of their business, they will refer us to more of their friends and, as a result, we will do better. Plato once wrote, "He who does well must of necessity be happy." That thought brings two questions to mind: 1) How can you continue to make other people happy if you are unhappy? 2) What can you do to be happier?