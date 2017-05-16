Daily Boost of Positivity

Common worries about selling can become distractions that stand in your way. Salespeople who want to take steps to improve the way they relate to customers must remove these mental obstacles. Start by focusing on what you want to get out of each individual interaction with a client or prospective buyer, instead of focusing on what might go wrong. Such thoughts as, "If I don't get this sale, then I'll miss my quota," will only get in the way of your ability to relate to customers and assess their needs.