The great novelist Leo Tolstoy had more than his share of hardship but found a way to rise above his circumstances, writing, "I believe that life must and can be a constant joy, and the wise person is always joyful." Instead of viewing life as a series of tests or trials, learn to view it as a gift. You don't have to jump for joy when you get a speeding ticket, but most of us would have to admit that the things we worry about really don't matter much in the grand scheme of things.