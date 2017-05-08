Daily Boost of Positivity

Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Self Evaluation

Here are some strategic self-evaluation questions to which successful people always know the answers: 1) What is life's purpose for you? 2) What do you want out of life? 3) What makes you happy? 4) Can you overcome the competition? 5) How can you prepare yourself so that your goals prevail? If you answer these questions, pretty soon a clear picture of what you really want and are good at will begin to emerge. Then you'll be able to choose where you will go with your life and how you will get there.
