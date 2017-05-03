Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Personal Selling PowerTM

Daily Boost of Positivity

Growth   May 3, 2017

Everyone on your team should have growth potential. Including you. When you bring a new person on board, think about whether that individual is going to be right for right now, or right for the long haul. Think about the areas in which you want to grow. Are certain skills becoming more important for your job? How can you keep up with change so that you can grow with your customers? A commitment to growth is just as important as any other asset in your career. Sales is about moving forward, not back.
Growth
RECENT TOPICS:  Motivators Time Truth TeamworkArchives
Subscribe to This Newsletter  |  Manage Your SellingPower.com Account
Unsubscribe from This Newsletter  |  Unsubscribe from All SellingPower.com Emails  |  Advertise
Share this: Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS
For more information, please read our Privacy Policy, or Contact Us.
150 Riverside Pkwy. Suite 201, Fredericksburg, VA 22406-1126  |  © 2017 Personal Selling Power, Inc. All rights reserved.