Be true to yourself. Respect for yourself comes from standing on your own two feet and making your own decisions and mistakes. Instead of living or working for someone else's approval, do it for yourself and a sense of accomplishment. Practice honesty with yourself in all you do. Set high standards of performance and conduct for yourself, and live up to them. Even if your ethics and independence make your road to success a little rougher, you'll be stronger for having traveled it on your own.