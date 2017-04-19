Daily Boost of Positivity

Negative emotions sap our energy. If you're experiencing negative feelings, be patient, understanding, and gentle with yourself. Seek the company and conversation of people who are sympathetic and supportive. If you can't achieve a positive mind-set, try to think neutral thoughts instead of negative ones. "Today might be terrible, but I will try to make it pleasant," is better than "Today is going to be terrible." Soon you'll be saying to yourself, "I believe in my ability to make this a great day. Today will be great."