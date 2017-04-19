Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Personal Selling PowerTM

Daily Boost of Positivity

Energy   April 19, 2017

Negative emotions sap our energy. If you're experiencing negative feelings, be patient, understanding, and gentle with yourself. Seek the company and conversation of people who are sympathetic and supportive. If you can't achieve a positive mind-set, try to think neutral thoughts instead of negative ones. "Today might be terrible, but I will try to make it pleasant," is better than "Today is going to be terrible." Soon you'll be saying to yourself, "I believe in my ability to make this a great day. Today will be great."
