Daily Boost of Positivity

Determination   February 2, 2017

There is no substitute for unbridled determination. Talent cannot take the place of determination. The world is full of extremely talented people who never reached their goals because they lacked the determination to work hard, day after day, rain or shine. Education cannot take the place of determination. Plenty of highly educated people are held back by an inability to take action when it counts. You absolutely have to be committed to achieving your goals in order to succeed in sales. Diligence plus determination will get you there.
