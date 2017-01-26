Daily Boost of Positivity

Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Visualization   January 26, 2017

When you read a good book, you visualize. You create mental images of the scenes and characters, and you may even project what you think they'll do next. Another type of imaging you probably use is worrying. Worry is the visualization of negative outcomes. According to Dr. Wayne Dyer, 90 percent of the things we worry about never come true. Think of all that time you could be spending visualizing positive results – results that can help you make sales, achieve your goals, and reach your full potential.
