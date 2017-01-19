Daily Boost of Positivity

Just because something has never been done doesn't mean it's impossible. After estate planner and insurance sales rep Morris Goodman survived a plane crash in 1981 and suffered a crushed diaphragm, doctors told him he would never breathe on his own again. But Goodman remembered that people once believed it was impossible to run a mile in fewer than four minutes – until Roger Bannister did so in 1954. Goodman practiced breathing in and out with his respirator until one day he started to breathe using just his stomach muscles. With hard work and the help of positive thinking, Goodman defied the odds. Today, when Goodman speaks, he leaves his audience spellbound, taking their breath away.