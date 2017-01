Success is built on failure, but failure is only what you make of it. When the day's or week's calls are done, do you review your misses, as well as your hits? Do you analyze what went wrong, as well as what went right, during those calls? Do you record your findings in a well-indexed notebook? Do you check each and every sales transaction with the question, "Have I done my best to meet the customer's expectations?" If your boss considers you a failure – or success – do you know why?