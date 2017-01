Accepting blame is a great skill that can set you apart. That's because many people avoid blame like the plague. When something goes amiss on your watch, don't try to shift the blame or weasel out of it. Focus on what you can do to alleviate the situation. Concentrate on what happened and why and what action you expect to take in response. Say you're sorry, and sound like you mean it. That can go a long way toward demonstrating your sincerity and cementing the relationship.