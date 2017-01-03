Daily Boost of Positivity

Mentors can be an invaluable help as you ascend life's thorny ladder. Many successful people will freely admit that they never could have accomplished so much without the guidance and wisdom offered by others who encouraged them along their paths to success. If you don't have a mentor, take steps to cultivate a new relationship. Find someone you know and respect who has achieved a level of success that offers a model for you. Get in touch with that person and see if he or she is willing to discuss a specific issue that's on your mind. Nothing asked, nothing gained.