The human mind is truly amazing. Our brains can be compared to a cow's stomach: cows digest food in several different stomachs, while people digest in one. While cows seem to have rather simple minds and complex digestive systems, people have simple digestive systems and complex minds – complex because we can digest one real-life experience in seven different ways. What goes through your mind during the day? Make sure you're giving yourself pep talks, not negativity, to digest.