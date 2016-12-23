Daily Boost of Positivity

Stop reanimating the past; utilize your present potential! Reanimating the past means activating your weaknesses. You can't become successful by trying hard to eliminate your weaknesses, but you can become successful by increasing your strengths. One strength you may consider developing is accepting some of your weaknesses. It's easier to say, "I accept the fact that I had problems handling this prospect. I won't spend my energy putting myself down because of this experience. I'd rather use my energy to do an outstanding job on my next call."