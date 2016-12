What throws sales professionals off their game? How about an uptight posture, negative gesture, or hostile tone from a prospect or customer? When this happens, ask your prospect or client, "You seem to be tense. Would you mind sharing your concerns?" You don't need to be buddy-buddy with your client all the time. You'd be surprised by how many more friends you can make with a direct response to verbal or nonverbal negativity. Be a mirror of the kind of emotional response you hope to evoke.