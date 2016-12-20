Daily Boost of Positivity

Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
It's human nature to avoid the tasks we must do but dread; however, don't stick your head in the sand. You won't be able to find the solutions there, and your problems will only grow over your head. Balanced self-observations about the unpleasant meeting with your boss or client will help more than will denying your actual feelings or escaping through such diversions as watching TV, drinking too much alcohol, or taking drugs. If you must unplug or take a break, be sure you engage in a rejuvenating activity and not an empty diversion.
