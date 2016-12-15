Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Personal Selling PowerTM

Daily Boost of Positivity

Tiredness   December 15, 2016

A negative emotion can create tiredness, according to Dr. Norman Vincent Peale. That's why negative emotions have the power to drain you of energy and vitality. A positive emotion is created by positive thoughts and images. You can say, "This is a great day. I am fortunate to sell a wonderful product. I look forward to meeting many interesting people today; I will be able to help some of these people, and they will become my friends. I look forward to learning a great deal today." Thinking and talking that way adds to your enthusiasm and vitality. Your mind is expanding, and all this contributes to your well-being.
Tiredness
RECENT TOPICS:  Kindness Sales Management Belief FeelingsArchives
Subscribe to This Newsletter  |  Manage Your SellingPower.com Account
Unsubscribe from This Newsletter  |  Unsubscribe from All SellingPower.com Emails  |  Advertise
Share this: Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS
For more information, please read our Privacy Policy, or Contact Us.
150 Riverside Pkwy. Suite 201, Fredericksburg, VA 22406-1126  |  © 2016 Personal Selling Power, Inc. All rights reserved.