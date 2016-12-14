Daily Boost of Positivity

Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
December 14, 2016

Treat yourself with the compassion and kindness that you'd show to others. Suppose things were going badly for a friend or colleague. You wouldn't say, "You're right, Joe. You really are a loser. Things look pretty hopeless for you." So if you wouldn't do that to a suffering friend, why do you berate yourself? If your mind is filled with negative self-talk – "I'm no good," "I'm a failure," or "I'll flub this call like all the others" – stop those thoughts in their tracks. Next time a self-deprecating thought comes to mind, write it down. Then read it aloud, but pretend someone else is saying it you. Doesn't it make you want to rush to your own defense?
