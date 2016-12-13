Daily Boost of Positivity

Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Sales Management   December 13, 2016

When a salesperson stops growing, momentum stops flowing. For salespeople to be effective, sales managers must grow at a faster rate than those they are managing. Managers who are more interested in status, money, and power than developing their people will lead their organizations into an inward-facing spiral of frustration. Good sales managers are people builders; they give their people 100 percent support. Good sales managers are team builders; they don't let individual stars outshine team victory. Good sales managers support the salesperson's family needs and professional goals.
