Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Personal Selling PowerTM

Daily Boost of Positivity

Belief   December 12, 2016

An amazing number of salespeople suffer from a lack of belief in their own talents and abilities. They become their own worst enemies. When you predict you can't, you work harder to prove just that. You might even avoid asking for the order to remove the possibility of rejection. But when a customer says no, it does not mean the end of the world, your life, or your career. It only means that the customer has chosen to say no at that particular moment. It does not mean that the customer will say no forever. Remind yourself how many times you've been able to turn a no into a yes in the past to restore belief in your own abilities.
