Daily Boost of Positivity

What kinds of feelings do you have when you start your day, travel to see your client, or take your lunch break? Do you give yourself a little pep talk before seeing a new prospect? Or do you dwell too long on frustrations that have accumulated during the day? To get them out of your system, list your negative emotions on a piece of paper. For example: "I feel stupid about this call. I am a lousy sales rep. I hate this customer," etc. Complete the list. Then take each item and appraise your feelings realistically. Cross out each feeling as you gain perspective on the issues.