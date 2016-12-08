Daily Boost of Positivity

Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Integrity   December 8, 2016

When you're in front of your prospect, be an inspiration. Model good behavior and refuse to get dragged into the mud. If your prospect wants to argue with you, don't. If your prospect wants you to put down your competitor, don't. This is a form of competition that is not healthy for the buyer/seller relationship. Keeping a positive attitude even when others are caught up in negativity will bring tremendous balance into your personal, professional, and spiritual life. As you achieve that balance, you will see your sales success increase.
Integrity
