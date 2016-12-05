Daily Boost of Positivity

Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Do you have a compulsion to check your email, even during downtime? Do you stay up too late working on proposals? Do you skip gym time in favor of vegging out in front of the TV? These habits are not bad per se. Many are positive, such as committing to get that proposal in first thing Monday. Plenty are just plain practical, such as returning emails promptly. The good ones and the practical ones should be cultivated, because they save time or give you energy. But the bad habits should be weeded out as soon as you recognize them.
