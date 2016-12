If you do your homework, an objection or angry response should never take you by surprise. You shouldn't take someone's negativity or anger personally. Even if his or her objections are based on factual error, your first response should be to validate the other person's feelings. Objections and disagreements can be useful opportunities to better understand someone. There is no "one answer fits all" for objections or angry outbursts. Recognize that they're a natural part of dealing with people.