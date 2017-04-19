Sales Management Digest Strategies to Win the War on Pricing Heather Baldwin



The long-term nature of the trend toward commoditization calls for a strategy that goes beyond product differentiation and price slashing tactics that are no more than surface-level, temporary fixes that ultimately prolong the downward spiral, says Richard D'Aveni, a professor of strategic management at Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business and author of



The Deterioration Trap . In this trap, prices go down and so, too, do benefits. The problem is typically caused by the arrival of a firm with a dominant low cost/low benefit position that attracts customers who care more about cost than expertise and service. The competitor gradually swallows market share while your margins and market share erode despite price cuts.



Solutions : Move upscale. Concede the low-end position to the discounter and focus on the high end, emphasizing exclusivity to clearly separate yourself from the low end. Or move away from the competitor by changing channels, time, or place (think Hill's specialty pet foods, sold exclusively through vets to avoid competition with such companies as Purina). A third option: Redefine your target segment and create products with primary benefits that fit that segment. If these solutions don't work, consider moving on.

"Sometimes companies exit from the market of a low-end competitor completely," says D'Aveni.



The Proliferation Trap . Proliferation occurs when "new price-benefit positions proliferate, surround, and erode a product's value proposition by targeting smaller segments of the customer base," says D'Aveni. "The dilemma for managers caught in the proliferation trip is that they cannot fight everyone, everywhere, all the time."



If your market is increasingly fragmented, and your value proposition is being undermined by new offerings targeted at ever-narrower market niches, you are likely caught in the proliferation trap.



Solutions : Target select threats and concentrate resources there - a position where there is little resistance, for instance, or one where you have some major advantage over your rivals or a growth segment where competition is lighter. Second, you can try to overwhelm the threat, either by using multiple strategies against multiple fronts or concentrating your resources on one universal strategy that addresses all the threats. Last, you can outflank the threats by using creative proliferation of your own.



"Find white space on the map or reposition to create new growth segments as old ones are saturated," says D'Aveni.



The Escalation Trap . Escalation is essentially one-upmanship, in which companies try to outdo each other by offering more benefits for the same or lower prices. "Customers get more and more for their money, and companies lose their margins," says D'Aveni. If you feel like you're constantly playing catch-up, if customers are demanding more for less, and if "yesterday's competitive advantage is today's entry stakes," you are likely caught in the escalation trap.



