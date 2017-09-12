Sales Management Digest Landing the C-Suite Appointment Selling Power Editors



"The short answer is, you just need to ask them," Scher said in a



The second key element in getting attention is maximizing touch points. "Different people respond to different communication," Scher observes. "Some people watch TV, some people listen to radio, some people read the newspaper – but McDonald's advertises on all three."



There are probably hundreds of people vying for the attention of the chief officer you're trying to reach, but if you experiment with phone calls, direct mail (a simple letter will do, says Scher), and email and are cultivating relationships with admin assistants, you'll increase your chances of moving to the top of the list. When you do book an appointment, make sure you're prepared to put on a good performance. Here are answers to three of the most common questions about how to engage successfully with top-level decision makers.

How can I overcome top executives' reluctance to meet with me?



Contrary to popular belief, research indicates that executives are not opposed to receiving sales presentations, as long as sales professionals listen to and understand the executives' major concerns and business issues before proposing a solution. Rather than focus on overcoming reluctance, you should focus on understanding business issues so that you can have a productive conversation.



What irritates top executives most when they meet with sales professionals?



Top executives deeply resent it when sales professionals come to their office with a solution looking for a problem. Beyond that, they are annoyed with any sales situation that requires dealing with multiple points of contact. While they understand that complex solutions often involve multiple business partners, executives want you to be the single point of contact and accountability.



What do top executives really want from sales professionals who call on them?



