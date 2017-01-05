Sales Management Digest
How to Target the Hidden Influencers in a Large Organization
Tom Searcy
Conspiracy theorists would have us all believe there is a shadow government cooperating with aliens, that the Illuminati runs the economy, and that a zombie virus exists and will be accidentally released any day. (I know for a fact that one of these is real, because I saw a whole video confirming it on the Internet.)
So this may sound a bit like a conspiracy theory, but it is always true:
That's right. Your goal is not to persuade them to agree to your idea or approach – it is just to get them not to resist it. They are not decision makers. They can't say "Yes." They only have the power to resist or delay your proposal. And that is what they will do unless you get them out of the shadows and work through their concerns.
Getting out of the Shadows
Often the people in the shadows are not actually lurking – they are busy or unaware of you. Your first job is to become visible and relevant to the shadow person, supported by the decision maker.
You will need the help of the decision maker to get them out of the shadows and ready to take their metaphorical seat at the Buyers' Table. Here are several questions to ask the decision maker that will identify and help you meet with your Buyers' Table:
This set of questions should yield a list of people with whom you interact over the course of the sales process.
Working with the Buyers' Table
Very few members of the Buyers' Table will feel they have time to meet with you. It's not your fault – it's just that they had a lot of things going on already before the boss said they needed to meet with you. It usually does take the boss saying to meet with you, by the way, to get that conversation with the Buyers' Table member to happen. Some guidelines:
There was a time when convincing a single decision maker was all that was necessary to win a deal. With complex systems and collaborative decision making becoming the organizational norm, the time of lone-wolf deals has passed. If you want to win large opportunities, you have to identify your Buyers' Table early and focus on alleviating their concerns early in the selling process.
Tom Searcy is CEO and founder of Hunt Big Sales – a sales strategy company that helps CEOs double the size of their company – and author of Life After the Death of Selling: How to Thrive in the New Era of Sales. Follow @tomsearcy.
Daily Cartoon
